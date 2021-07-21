Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), on Tuesday, released Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2021 notification on its official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RAS/RTS recruitment aims to fill up a total of 988 vacancies, of which, 363 vacancies are for State Services and 625 for Subordinate Services.

Eligible candidates will be able to apply from July 28. The registration process will conclude on August 27 (midnight).

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2022. More details in the notice.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should hold a degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category will have to pay the application fee of Rs 350, whereas EWS category candidates will have to pay Rs 250. For candidates from SC/ST category and those who have less than 2.50 lakh income, Rs 150 is applicable.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main exam followed by Personality and viva-voce. The Preliminary exam will consist of objective type questions carry a maximum of 200 marks. The exam will be held for a period of three hours.

