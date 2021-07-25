The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the results of the Class 12 board exams 2021. Students can check the CGBSE 12th result on the official websites cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in using their roll numbers as mentioned in the admit cards.

According to reports, the CGBSE conducted the Class 12 board exams in an offline home-based mode between June 1 and 5 after it was postponed in May. Students were provided with question papers and answer booklets from examination centres and they had to submit their answer booklets within five days.

The result has been released for both the Higher Secondary (12th) and 12th Vocational.

Steps to check CGBSE 12th result 2021:

Visit website results.cg.nic.in Click on either link Enter roll number and captcha to access result Check result and print the scorecard.

Here’s direct link to check CGBSE 12th result 2021.

Students unsatisfied with the CGBSE results will also be allowed to apply for revaluation of answer sheets. Details regarding this will be announced by the Board later, reports NDTV.