The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has commenced the online registration process for recruitment to the posts of Food Safety Officer. Interested candidates can register and pay the application fee at the official website ossc.gov.in till August 25 while registered candidates can submit the form by September 4.

OSSC has notified 35 posts of FSO under Commissioner, Food Safety on a contractual basis. Candidates can download the official recruitment notification from the website.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-32 years as on January 1, 2021. The upper age limit is relaxable for reserved categories.

Educational qualification: Degree in Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Oil Technology/ Biotechnology/ Agriculture Science/ Microbiology/ Veterinary Science/ Bio-Chemistry. More details in notification.

Selection process

OSSC will select candidates in a three-stage process: Main written exam, computer skill test and document verification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 200 except for candidates from SC/ ST category.

Steps to apply for OSSC FSO recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Locate the post and register through the ‘New User’ tab Read the instructions carefully, and proceed to register On completion of registration, login at the OPSC portal and fill the form Upload documents and pay the application fee Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for OSSC FSO vacancy 2021.