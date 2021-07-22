The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Food Safety Officer. The registration process will commence on July 26 at the official website ossc.gov.in. Interested candidates can register and pay the application fee till August 25 while registered candidates can submit the form by September 4.

OSSC has notified 35 posts of FSO under Commissioner, Food Safety on a contractual basis. Candidates can download the official recruitment notification from the website.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-32 years as on January 1, 2021. The upper age limit is relaxable for reserved categories.

Educational qualification: Degree in Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Oil Technology/ Biotechnology/ Agriculture Science/ Microbiology/ Veterinary Science/ Bio-Chemistry. More details in notification.

Selection process

OSSC will select candidates in a three-stage process: Main written exam, computer skill test and document verification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 200 except for candidates from SC/ ST category.