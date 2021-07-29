Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared Class 10th exam result today. Students can download their results from the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jharresults.nic.in, jac.nic.in, and jacresults.com.

This year, the council did not conduct board examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 amid ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the results have been prepared on the basis of internal assessment.

Earlier, the examinations were scheduled to be conducted in May 2021 which was cancelled.

A total of 433571 students were registered for the exam, of which 415924 candidates have been declared as pass, i.e., 95.93 percent,” reports News18.

Taking to Twitter, Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto congratulated the students who have passed the examination.

“Today, with great joy, got the opportunity to declare the Jharkhand Board Class X Result. I congratulate all the passed students and wish them all the very best for their future.”

Steps to download Class 10th result

Visit the official website jacresults.com On the homepage, click on “Results of Annual Secondary Examination - 2021” Key in your roll code, roll number and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result.