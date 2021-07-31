The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination dates for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination or NCHM JEE 2021. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 10, 2021, in the Remote Proctored online (internet based) mode.

The examination will be conducted by National Testing Agency for three hours (2.00PM to 5.00 PM).

Candidates can appear in the exam, from their location, on a Personal Computer (fitted with camera) or laptop with stable internet connectivity.

Other details regarding the hardware/software specifications, how to appear in the exam, Do’s and Don’ts, mock test etc will be communicated to each candidate individually, through their registered email. Candidates are advised to keep checking their mail regularly, reads the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The Agency will soon release the admit cards on NCHM JEE 2021 official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

The computer-based entrance exam will be held for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the academic year 2021-22.

For more details, candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA nta.ac.in and nchmjee.nta.nic.in.