The Delhi University is set to commence the online registration process today for admission to various undergraduate courses for the academic year 2021-22. Aspirants can check the official websites du.ac.in and admission.du.ac.in for more details.

In the DU admission schedule released earlier this month, DU said the online registration for UG programmes will commence on August 2. The last day for registration for all programmes is August 31. The application process for postgraduate programmes is already underway.

Once the special registration link for DU UG admissions is activated, candidates will be able to apply for courses of their choice as well as read the Information Bulletin for more details. The UG courses have been divided into two groups: those in which in which admission is Merit-Based and those in which admission is entrance exam-based. Candidates can check the list of courses under each group on the admission portal.

UG admission based on cut-off

Admissions to UG merit-based programmes will be based on cut-offs as per past years practice. This has been decided since the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) has now been ruled out this year amid pandemic concerns.

“Centralised UG admissions will be done through one Registration-cum-Application form. All Departments / Colleges will use the same Registration-cum-Application Form for admissions and the candidates will not have to fill any other form,” said the DU notice.

