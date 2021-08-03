The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE 2021) admit card. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

The applicants must note that the admit cards will not be sent by post.

NTA will conduct the NCHM JEE 2021 on August 10 in the remote-proctored online (internet-based) mode. The exam will be held for a duration of three hours (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM).

“NTA will be sending communication to the candidates on the procedure for taking the online exam, individually, by email at their registered email address. Hence, candidates are advised to keep checking their mail box regularly so that they do not miss out on the same,” reads the official notice.

Here’s direct link to the released notification.

Steps to download NCHM JEE 2021 admit card

Visit the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card” Key in your Application No, Date of Birth, Security Pin and submit The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

The computer-based entrance examination will be held for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the academic year 2021-22.