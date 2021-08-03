The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the result of the 2019 Livestock Development Officer exam. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can check and download the merit list from the official website, mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC LDO exam was conducted on December 22, 2019. A total of 1,048 candidates have qualified the exam. These candidates will now appear for the interview/personality test round. Candidates will have to carry all their original documents during the PT round. The interview schedule will be announced in due course.

The merit list document contains the roll numbers of the qualified candidates. MPSC has also released the category-wise cut-off marks.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 435 vacancies for the position of Livestock Development Officer.

Here’s MPSC LDO exam 2019 merit list.

Here’s MPSC LDO exam result notice.