The Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun has announced the date for the RIMC entrance exam for admission into Class 8 for the term July 2022. The prospectus-cum-application form and booklet of old question papers can be obtained by making an online payment on the RIMC website rimc.gov.in. Only male students who are studying in or have passed class 7 are eligible to apply.

The RIMC written exam will be held in centres across India on December 18, 2021. The entrance examination will include both, written and viva-voce tests followed by a medical examination. The schedule of the Viva-Voce will be intimated later, but will most likely be held in March 2022.

Application forms along with required documents must reach the respective state government office by October 30. More details are in the official notification hyperlinked below.

Here’s RIMC Dehradun entrance exam July 2022 notification.

RIMC eligibility criteria

Boys studying in Class 7 or passed Class 7 are eligible to apply for admission. The students must not be less than the age of 11 and half years and should not have attained the age of 13 years as of July 1, 2022.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 600 for candidates under the general category and Rs 555 for reserved categories.