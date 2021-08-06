The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will declare the WBJEE 2021 result today, as per the updated schedule. Candidates will be able to check the result online at the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

The Board had released the final answer key for the WBJEE 2021 exam yesterday. Once the result is out, the e-counselling process will begin.

The WBJEE 2021 was held on July 17 (Saturday) in an offline OMR-based mode for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in West Bengal.

The exam was organised in two sessions: Paper 1 (Mathematics) from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM and Paper 2 (Physics/Chemistry) from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

As per reports, over ninety-two thousand candidates took the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam this year at 274 centres across the state.

Steps to check WBJEE 2021 result: