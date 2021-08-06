The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the SSC (Class 10th) result today. Registered candidates can check their results from BSEAP’s official website bse.ap.gov.in.

This year, the BSEAP did not conduct the SSC board examinations amid rising Covid-19 cases. Therefore, the board came up with an alternative evaluation method. The students will be awarded grades instead of marks. The AP Cass 10th result has been released for over five lakh students.

Enrolled students are advised to keep visiting the official website for further updates.

Steps to check AP SSC result 2021:

Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘RESULTS JUNE 21’

Select district, mandal, school, name, enter date of birth and hit ‘download result’ The AP SSC result marksheet will appear on screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to check AP 10th result 2021.

Earlier in the month of July, the board has declared the AP Inter 2021 results.