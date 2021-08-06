The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the Engineering Services Preliminary exam 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the merit list at the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC ESE Prelims 2021 was held on July 18. Candidates who have qualified the prelim exam are now eligible to appear for the Engineering Services (Main) Exam, scheduled to be held on November 21.

The ESE prelims 2021 merit list contains the roll numbers of the successful candidates under each division – Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. UPSC has said that it will upload the marks and cut‐off marks of the prelim exam on its website after the declaration of final result of the Engineering Services Exam 2021.

Here’s UPSC ESE Prelims 2021 merit list.

Number of candidates qualified in UPSC ESE Prelims 2021:

Civil Engineering: 595

Mechanical Engineering: 253

Electrical Engineering: 418

Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering: 273

Total: 1539

Recruitment through the results of this UPSC ESE 2021 will be made to the Services/Posts under the following categories: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. UPSC has notified 215 vacancies which will be filled through the exam.