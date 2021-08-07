The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has notified the change in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST 2021) entrance exam centres for admissions to Class VI for the session 2021-22. As per the released statement, the Samiti took the decision due to administrative reasons.

The new list of changed exam centres is available on the official website navodaya.gov.in.

Here’s the direct link to new exam centres.

The Class VI entrance exam for the session 2021-22 in all States and UTs is scheduled to be held on August 11, by following all safety precautions/COVID protocols. A total of 2,41,7009 candidates have registered for the examination. The test will be conducted for the selection of 47,320 candidates in 11,182 centres.

The application process for the entrance exam was conducted in November-December 2020.

JNVST Exam

The JNVST exam is conducted in multiple languages. The list of languages that a candidate can appear on depends on the local language of the state.

The exam will of 2-hour duration and test candidates on Mental Ability, Arithmetic, and Language and will consist of 80 questions for 100 marks. The exam will be an OMR based with multiple choice type questions.

The nationwide JNVST 2021 exam was previously postponed. The entrance test was scheduled to be conducted on May 16.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.