The Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority will close the online application window for UP D.El.Ed 2021 today, August 10. Interested candidates can register on the official website updeled.gov.in. The last date to pay the application fee is August 11.

Candidates can take a printout of their application form latest by August 12, 2021.

Applicants from general category are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 500 and Rs 300 is applicable to candidates from SC/ ST category. Handicapped candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 100.

Steps to register for UP DElEd 2021

Visit the official website updeled.gov.in On the homepage, click on “UP DElEd Admission” Now click on “Registration” Proceed with registration, pay the application fee, upload documents and submit Take a printout of the form for future reference

The Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) is a two-year diploma programme for candidates pursuing to be a teacher at primary and elementary schools. The examination and evaluation of the candidates are done in four semesters to prepare them to teach from Class 1-8.

