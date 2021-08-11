Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the new examination date for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 on its official website upsssc.gov.in. As per the official notification, PET 2021 will now be conducted on August 24, 2021, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on August 20.

The notification regarding the release of admit card shall be announced on the official website soon.

As per media reports, more than 20 lakh candidates will appear for the examination to be conducted in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The PET 2021 registration commenced on May 25 and the Commission concluded the registration on June 25.

UPSSSC PET 2021

UPSSSC PET 2021 will be conducted for 2 hours. The question paper will consist 100 multiple choice questions (MCQ) of 1 marks each. For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Questions will be asked from the topics related to General Awareness, Current Affairs, General Hindi, Elementary Mathematics, Reasoning and others, reports India TV.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.