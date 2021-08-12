The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the marksheet of candidates who appeared in the Security Guard recruitment exam 2021. Candidates can check and download their marksheet from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The RBI Security Guard exam was held on March 20. The result was declared on June 26 and the merit lists were published then. The shortlisted candidates will now appear for the physical test, dates of which will be announced soon.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 241 vacancies of Security Guards to be allocated in various offices of the bank.

The marksheet will be available for download at the portal till February 11, 2022.

Steps to check RBI Security Guard exam marksheet:

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Click on “Results” under “Current Vacancies” tab Click on ‘Marksheet of Online Test for Recruitment of Security Guards (2020)’

Login using Registration No/Roll No and date birth The RBI Security Guard exam marksheet will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check RBI Security Guard exam marksheet.