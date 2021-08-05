The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the marksheet of candidates who appeared in the Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) recruitment exam 2021. Candidates can check and donoad their marksheet from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The RBI JE online exam was held on March 8. The result was declared on July 2 and the merit lists were published then.

RBI had invited online applications in February this year recruitment to a total of 48 JE vacancies, of which, 24 posts are for Junior Engineer (Civil) and 24 are for Junior Engineer (Electrical). RBI JE selection will be done through an online examination followed by Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

The marksheet will be available for download at the portal till February 4, 2022.

Steps to check RBI JE exam marksheet:

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Click on “Results” under “Current Vacancies” tab Click on ‘Recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) - 2019’

Click on the link for display of marks and login using Registration No/Roll No and date birth The RBI JE exam marksheet will appear on screen Download and check using roll number.

Here’s direct link to check RBI JE exam marksheet.