Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the Office Attendant recruitment exam 2020 result today, July 7. Candidates who appeared for the online examination conducted on April 9 and 10, 2021, can check their results at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

This list is provisional, subject to the candidates clearing Language Proficiency Test (LPT), identity verification through photograph capturing, being found medically fit and fulfilling other eligibility criteria.

“It may please be noted that in the absence of required certificates/documents, candidates may not be appointed in the Bank,” reads the official statement.

The recruitment drive is being conducted by RBI to fill 841 vacancies of Office Attendant in its offices.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in on the homepage, click on “Results” under Current Vacancies tab Click on “Recruitment of Office Attendants 2020 – Display of Roll Numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates” Now click on “Roll numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates” The result will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to Office Attendant 2020 exam result.

The shortlisted candidates are requested to take a print out of the relevant proformae, duly complete them and send along with self-attested copies of required certificates to the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department to the addresses of the respective Regional Offices by Courier/ Speed Post so that it reaches on or before July 22, 2021.

The addresses have been made available on RBI’s official website.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.