The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website mppsc.nic.in from July 16 till August 15.

MPPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 63 vacancies of Assistant Manager in the state Health and Family Welfare Department. An online recruitment exam will be held on August 24.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-40 years as of January 1, 2022

Educational qualification: A degree in public health management or hospital management.

Here’s MPPSC Assistant Manager recruitment 2021 official notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted by MPPSC on the basis of the online examination followed by the interview round. More details in the notification.

Application fee

The candidates from other states and general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 whereas SC/ST/OBC/PwD will have to pay Rs 500.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification in detail for more information.