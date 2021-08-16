The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the upcoming Junior Engineer (Civil) - 2019 Main exam. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC JE Civil Main exam will be held on August 19 through computer-based recruitment exam (CBRE) mode at different centres throughout Odisha. The duration of exam will be 90 minutes with 100 questions worth 100 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers.

Candidates who cleared the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the Main exam.

The OSSC recruitment is being conducted for 260 posts of JE Civil.

Steps to download OSSC JE Main admit card: