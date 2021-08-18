Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) Dehradun January 2022 Term Entrance Examination schedule for Class VIII admissions has been released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Tuesday, August 17. Registered students can check the dates from Commission’s official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 in three slots for different subjects. The exam shall be conducted at the following venue — CHILDREN’S MONTESSORI HIGH SCHOOL, OPP. ALL INDIA RADIO STATION, M.G.ROAD, PUNNAMA THOTA, VIJAYAWADA- 520 010.

“Hall Tickets for eligible candidates have already been dispatched via Speed Post. The candidates shall report at venue half an hour before the commencement of the Examination,” reads the notification.

Here’s the direct link to official notice.

Only male students are eligible for admissions to RIMC.

The entrance exam will be conducted by RIMC, Dehradun for the term commencing January 2022. The examination will include both, written and viva-voce test followed by a medical examination.

Exam Schedule DATE TIMINGS SUBJECTS August 28 9.30 AM to 11.00 AM MATHEMATICS August 28 12.00 Noon to 1.00 PM GENERAL KNOWLEDGE August 28 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM ENGLISH

For any other information, the candidate may approach the Assistant Secretary (Exams) through mail:(asexamsappsc@gmail.com) or contact the APPSC Helpdesk Nos. 0866-2527820, 0866-2527821 from 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM on working days.

RIMC Eligibility Criteria

Boys studying in Class 7 or passed Class 7 are eligible to apply for admission. The students must not be less than the age of 11 and half years and should not have attained the age of 13 years as of January 1, 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.