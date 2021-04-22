Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) Dehradun has deferred the application submission deadline for June, 2021, Entrance Examination due to the spiking COVID crisis. Earlier, the deadline was April 15, 2021. Interested parents/ guardians can submit the application form till April 30, 2021.

“The Commandant, Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun has informed that the last date for submission of application form for June, 2021 Entrance Examination has now been extended up to 30th April, 2021 due to prevailing COVID-19 situation and considering the lockdown situation in some States,” read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 5 and the viva-voca for the candidates to be qualified in the written test will be held on October 6, 2021.

The boys studying in Class VII or passed Class VII are eligible to apply for the admission. The students must not be less than the age of 11 and half years and should not have attained the age of 13 years as on January 1, 2022.

The application form can be attained from the Rashtriya Indian Military College, Garhi Cantt, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Pin-248003 or by making a payment of Rs 600 online at www.rimc.gov.in.

Here’s the direct link to check the admission details.

For more details, candidates advised to visit the official website here.