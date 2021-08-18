The Bar Council of India (BCI) has announced the date for conduct of the All India Bar Examination or AIBE XVI 2021. Candidates can check the schedule at the official AIBE portal allindiabarexamination.com.

The AIBE 2021 will be conducted on October 24. The deadline to register online for the exam has been extended till September 15, while fees can be paid till September 20. As per the schedule, the admit cards for the AIBE exam will be released on October 4.

Earlier, the last date to submit the online applications was August 14. The AIBE XVI examination was scheduled to be held on May 30, but was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is to bring to kind knowledge of all the concerns that the next All India Bar Examination (AIBE-XVI) will be held on 24th October, 2021. The date for registration for AIBE-16 is extended till 15th Sep, 2021 and the Payment date is extended till 20th Sep, 2021,” read a notice at the AIBE website.

The AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates in order to practice law in India. On successful completion of the test, that is after scoring a minimum of 40% in the AIBE, candidates are awarded a Certificate of Practice (COP) by the Bar Council of India (BCI) enabling them to practice law in India.

Here’s AIBE 2021 schedule.

Steps to apply for AIBE XVI 2021:

Visit AIBE portal allindiabarexamination.com Click on ‘Registration (AIBE-XVI)’ Fill the registration form, upload documents Pay application fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for AIBE 16.