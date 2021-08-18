The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced the date of Stage 2 exam for the post of Patwari, Zilladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

According to the notice, PSSSB will conduct the stage 2 exam for Patwari, Zilladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk on September 5 (Sunday). The exam will be held in the evening session at the PSSSB exam center in Chandigarh and Mohali.

The list of candidates shortlisted in the first stage exam will be announced soon. The stage 1 written exam was held on August 8. The prelim answer keys were released last week and the result is expected soon.

Here’s PSSSB Patwari stage 2 exam notice.

The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1152 vacancies, of which 1090 are for the post of Patwari in the Department of Revenue, 26 for Irrigation Booking Clerk and 32 for Zilladars in Department of Water Resources and 4 for Zilladars in PWRMDC.