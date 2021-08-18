The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the link to raise objection, if any, to the preliminary answer key for the 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment exams. The link for viewing of Question Paper, Responses and Answer Keys is available on the regional portals of RRB.

The RRB NTPC exams were held from December 28 to July 31 in 7 phases in a computer-based test mode. The answer keys, question paper and responses were released on August 16,

Candidates can raise objections to the RRB NTPC answer key between August 18 (8.00 PM) and August 23 (11.59 PM) at the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. The detailed procedure with necessary guidelines is available at the link provided on the official website of RRB.

The decision of RRBs on the objections raised shall be final and binding and no further correspondence shall be entertained from the candidates in the matter.

Here’s RRB NTPC answer key notice.

Fee

The prescribed fee for raising an objection is Rs 50 plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

Here’s direct link to raise objection to RRB NTPC answer key.