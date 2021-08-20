The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the admit card for the Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PST/PET) for the 2018 Assam Police Constable recruitment. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website slprbassam.in.

The Constable PET/PST round for 15 districts will be held from September 1. The process was halted in those districts in March in view of the Assembly elections in Assam.

The PST/PET will resume in the following 15 districts: Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Hailakandi, Hojai, Jorhat, Morigaon, Kamrup(M), Karimganj, Karbi Anglong, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and Udalgari.

Here’s Assam SLPRB Constable PST/PET notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,391 posts of Constable in the unarmed branch (UB) and 4,271 posts of Constables in the armed branch (AB) in Assam Police.

Steps to download Assam Police Constable PET/PST admit card:

Visit official website slprbassam.in Click on the download admit card button on the homepage Enter phone no/email ID/ Application ID to login The admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download Assam Police Constable admit card.

Candidates can also check the admit card release schedule at the given link. The admit cards will be available for download accordingly.