The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has announced that it will resume the Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PST/PET) for the 2018 Assam Police Constable recruitment in September. Candidates can check the notice at the official website slprbassam.in.

The Constable PET/PST round was halted in 15 districts in March in view of the Assembly elections in Assam. In its new notice, the Board said the PET exam will be held in all 15 districts from September 1.

The notice read: “The PST/PET will start w.e.f. 01-09-2021 in the following 15 districts 1) Biswanath, 2) Chirang, 3) Darrang, 4) Dhemaji, 5) Dhubri, 6) Hailakandi, 7) Hojai, 8) Jorhat, 9) Morigaon, 10) Kamrup(M), 11) Karimganj, 12) Karbi Anglong, 13) Sivasagar, 14) Sonitpur & 15) Udalgari.”

Candidates of the above-mentioned districts will be able to download their admit cards for Assam Police Constable PST/ PET from August 20 at the SLPRB website. However, the candidates who had appeared in the PST/PET earlier need not appear again.

Here’s Assam SLPRB Constable PST/PET restart notice.

The Board also said that notice regarding PST/PET and downloading of admit card for the remaining 15 districts will be published shortly.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,391 posts of Constable in the unarmed branch (UB) and 4,271 posts of Constables in the armed branch (AB) in Assam Police.