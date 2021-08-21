The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the Delhi University Entrance Test 2021 registration process for admission to postgraduate courses in DU for the academic year 2021-22. Interested aspirants can apply on the official website pgadmission.uod.ac.in (For PG admission) and phdadmission.uod.ac.in (For M.Phil/Ph.D admission).

NTA will conduct the DUET 2021 on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1. The detailed schedule mentioning dates of downloading of Admit Cards and of Examination will be displayed on NTA website nta.ac.in later on.

Candidates are advised to read the Information bulletin for the DU PG and PhD programmes carefully for eligibility, scheme/duration/timings/medium/fee of examination, syllabus, intake, reservation of seats, exam cities, important dates, admission procedure etc. before applying.

Here’s NTA DUET 2021 notice.

Information Bulletins

DU PG admission 2021-22.

DU M.Phil/Ph.D admission 2021-22.

DUET 2021 courses go up

In an earlier notice, DU announced that from this academic year onwards, admissions to Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics & Orthotics, and Masters of Physiotherapy will also be done through DUET. That means the number of Delhi University courses for which entrance tests will be held has been increased from nine to 13 this year.

All entrance tests will be conducted through NTA’s Computer Based mode and the number of test centres will be increased, the University said. Non-NET candidates who are desirous of seeking admissions to Ph.D. and MPhil programmes have to appear for DUET 2021.

Application fee

Unreserved, OBC, EWS: Rs 750 for each course.

Rs 750 for each course. SC/ST/PwD: Rs 350 for each course.

Steps to apply for DUET 2021