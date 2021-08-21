The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released Patwari, Zilladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk Preliminary examination result along with final answer key on Friday, August 20. Candidates who have appeared for the exam an check and download their results from board’s official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

A total of 173188 candidates have qualified to appear for Stage II examinations. The written examination was conducted on August 8, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1152 vacancies, of which 1090 are for the post of Patwari in Department of Revenue, 26 for Irrigation Booking Clerk and 32 for Zilladars in Department of Water Resources and 4 for Zilladars in PWRMDC.

Steps to download Prelims result

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on “Click here to view FINAL ANSWER KEY and RESULT for the Written Examination held on on 08.08.2021 for the Post of Patwari, Ziladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk” under Advertisement tab Now click on “Result (Preliminary) of Patwari” The result will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Cut-off marks

As per a report by Times of India, the cut-off marks for General category, OBC, ST, SC, and Ex-Servicemen is 81, 78, 71-70, 72, and 68, respectively.

Meanwhile, the board has also released the examination dates for Stage II. According to the notice, PSSSB will conduct the stage 2 exam for Patwari, Zilladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk on September 5 (Sunday). The exam will be held in the evening session at the PSSSB exam center in Chandigarh and Mohali.

The application process commenced on January 14 and concluded on February 25, 2021.

