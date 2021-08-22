The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the Auditor (Preliminary) Competitive Exam 2020. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC Auditor exam 2020 will be held on August 29 (Sunday) from 12 noon to 2.00 PM. The exam will be conducted at centres in Patna, Bhagalpur, Muzzafarpur and Gaya district headquarters.

The selection of the candidates for Auditor posts will be done on the basis of preliminary exam, main exam, and interview round. Those candidates who will qualify the preliminary exam will appear for the mains and interview round.

The BPSC Auditor preliminary examination will comprise of questions from general studies. The examination will be held for a period of 2 hours and the number of marks is 150.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 373 vacancies. The online applications were invited in October and November of last year.

Steps to download BPSC Auditor exam admit card:

Visit official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Enter User Name and Password to Login Click to admit card button The BPSC Auditor admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Candidates are advised to read the admit card instructions given in the notice here.