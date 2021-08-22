Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card for the upcoming Assistant Engineer 2020 (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Chemical) exam. Candidates set to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The AE 2020 screening test (OMR-based) will be held on August 28. The test will be conducted for a total of 6220 candidates for the duration of 4 hours, of which 2 hours duration is for General Studies (10.00 AM to 12 noon) and 2 hours for Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Chemical) from 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM.

APSC has already released the list of eligible and ineligible candidates for the exam on its website.

Here’s APSC Assistant Engineer 2020 screening test schedule.

Steps to download APSC AE admit card:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Go to ‘Call Letters/Admit Cards’ section Click on admit card link for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Chemical Enter Roll Number to access APSC admit card Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download APSC admit cards:

CIVIL

MECHANICAL

ELECTRICAL

CHEMICAL

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 87 Assistant Engineer vacancies, of which 62 vacancies are for the post of Civil Engineer, 20 for Mechanical and 2 for Electrical and 3 for Chemical under the Public Health Engineering Department, Assam.