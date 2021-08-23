The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the preliminary answer keys of the Technical Assistant and Veterinary Inspector recruitment exams 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer keys from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Exam 2021 was held on August 21 (Saturday) while the PSSSB Technical Assistant Exam 2021 was held on August 22 (Sunday).

Instructions regarding answer key challenge will be available on the portal. Candidates are advised to read them carefully.

Steps to download the PSSSB answer key:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on answer key link for relevant post under Advertisement tab For Technical Asst, login Application No, date of birth and mobile number to access answer key and OMR sheet For Vet Inspector, click on the Key Check profroma link Download answer keys and check.

Here’s direct link to PSSSB Vet Inspector answer key.

Here’s direct link to PSSSB Technical Assistant answer key.

PSSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 120 Technical Assistant vacancies. The selection process includes a competitive written test for the initial selection of candidates.

On the other hand, the PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 866 posts of Veterinary Inspector. The selection process includes a competitive written test for the initial selection of candidates.