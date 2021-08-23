The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the 2019 District Culture Officer Main exam. Registered candidates et to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC DCO Main exam is scheduled to be held on August 26 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM. The reporting time is 8.30 AM. The exam will be held through Computer Based Requirement Examination (CBRE) mode in objective type MCQs at different centres in Bhubaneshwar.

Candidates will have provide their login credentials including application number and date of birth to access admit cards.

“Protocol of Covid-19 like use of sanitizer, social distancing, wear 3 layer of mask must be adhered to during examination,” read the OSSC exam notice.

Steps to download OSSC DCO admit card:

Visit official website ossc.gov.in Click on the download admission letter link for District Culture Officer Main exam

Enter registration username/ mobile number/ email and password/OTP to login The OSSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download OSSC DCO Main admit card.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 20 posts of District Culture Officer under Odia Language, Literature and Culture department. Candidates will be selected in two stages: Main exam and document verification.