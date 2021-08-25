The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the link to challenge the answer key today for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I). The SSC CHSL answer key and Response Sheet are available at the official website ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections/challenge, if any, to the answer key online till 6.00 PM today on payment of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged.

“Representations received after 6:00 PM on 25.08.2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit,” SSC said in its notice.

The SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 exam was held from April 12 to 19 and August 4 to 12 at different centres all over the country.

Steps to download SSC CHSL answer key:

Visit official website ssc.nic.in Under ‘Latest News’, click on the answer key link for SSC CHSL 2020 A PDF notice will appear on screen Click on the link given for Response Sheet and answer key Login using Roll number (As per admit card) and password Download response sheet, answer key and check To raise objection, follow given instructions.

Here’s direct link to SSC CHSL 2020 answer key.

Candidates who clear the CHSL Tier I exam will have to appear for the Tier II exam which will be of descriptive type (pen and paper), followed by Tier III which will consist of skill test and typing test.

SSC CHSL 2020 is being conducted to fill up 4,726 posts in 43 different Central Government Ministries, departments and agencies.