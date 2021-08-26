Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has notified vacancies to the post of Driver, Enforcement Driver and Dispatch Rider. The online application process will commence on August 27 at the official website sssc.uk.gov.in and candidates will be able to apply till October 10.

UKSSSC will conduct the recruitment drive for a total of 164 posts which include 161 Driver vacancies at different departments, 2 Enforcement Driver vacancies under the Transport Department and 1 Dispatch Rider post under the Public Security Department.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 21-42 years.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed class 8 and have experience of five years in driving. For dispatch rider post, candidates should have passed class 10 and have a driving license. Candidates should also have knowledge of Hindi.

Here’s UKSSSC recruitment 2021 official notification.

Selection process

UKSSSC will select candidates on the basis of the result of written test and driving test. The written test will carry 25 marks while the driving test will carry 75 marks.

Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 300 as examination fees if belonging to unreserved (General) and OBC category of Uttarakhand. SC/ST/EWS category candidates will not have to pay Rs 150 for the post.