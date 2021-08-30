The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE 2021) preliminary answer key. Registered candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

The candidates who have appeared for the examination can raise objections, if any, by paying the fee of Rs 1000 per question.

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form ONLY and paying a fee of Rs.1000/-per question, in the given window. The fee will be refunded in case the challenge is found to be correct, after verification by experts,” reads the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge NCHM JEE 2021” Login and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Here’s the direct link to download the answer key.

NCHM JEE 2021 was conducted on August 10 in the remote-proctored online (internet-based) mode for the duration of three hours (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM).

NCHM JEE 2021 was conducted for admissions to the B.Sc. (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the academic year 2021-22.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.