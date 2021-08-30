The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Combined Auditor 2019 Preliminary exam admit card. Registered candidates can check and download their hall ticket from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The Commission released the admit card on Saturday, August 28, which was expected to be out on August 26 as mentioned in the official release.

OSSC will conduct the Combined Auditor 2019 prelims on September 2, 3 and 4. The computer-based recruitment exam (CBRE) will be of 90-minute duration carrying a total of 100 marks for a single paper. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks per wrong answer.

The exam will consist of 4 stages: Preliminary exam, Main written exam, Computer skill test and document verification.

Steps to download the admit card

Viti the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to download admission letter” against Download Admission Letter for Preliminary examination Of Combined Auditor-2019 Key in your registration number, date of birth and security pin Submit and download the admit card Take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the admit card.

The Combined Auditor recruitment exam is being conducted to fill 161 posts under the Director of Industries, Cuttack and State Finance Department on a contractual basis. Online applications were invited in August and September of 2020 and the Commission has received nearly 36,000 applications.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the OSSC website for further updates.