Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has released the admit card for the upcoming Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE 2021). Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ojee.nic.in.

OJEE 2021 will be conducted from September 6 to 18 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses, in three shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM, 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM and 4.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The entrance exam was originally scheduled in the month of June, but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here’s OJEE 2021 schedule.

Steps to download OJEE admit card:

Visit the official website ojee.nic.in On the homepage, click on download admit card link for OJEE 2021 Enter Application Number and date of birth to login The OJEE admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download OJEE 2021 admit card.

OJEE is conducted for admission to various UG and PG courses in government and private colleges of Odisha. The entrance examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The exam shift, venue and other details will be mentioned in the admit card. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully.

Candidates can take the OJEE mock test through the link available on the official website to acquaint themselves with the exam pattern and scheme.