Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has released the Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE 2021) exam schedule on its official website ojee.nic.in. As per the notification, the Entrance Examination will be conducted from September 6 to 18 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses, in three shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM, 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM and 4.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

OJEE 2021 was originally scheduled in the month of June, but had to be postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“Information on Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the examination and downloading of Admit Card etc. shall be notified later on,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the exam schedule

Visit the official website ojee.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Examination Schedule for OJEE 2021” under Current Events section The schedule will appear on screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to OJEE 2021 schedule.

OJEE is conducted for admission to various UG and PG courses in government and private colleges of Odisha. The entrance examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

For further updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.