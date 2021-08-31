Directorate of Secondary Education, Odisha (DSE Odisha) has notified a total of 6720 Trained Graduate Teachers vacancies for different subjects. Interested candidates will be able to apply on the official website dseodisha.in from September 4 onwards.

The last date for online submission is September 30, upto 6.00 PM. The examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the third week of October.

The recruitment aims to fill up 6720 TGT vacancies, of which 3136 vacancies are for the post of TGT Arts, 1842 for TGT Science (PCM), 1717 for TGT Science (CBZ), and 25 for Telugu Teacher posts on contractual basis.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: A candidate must have attained 21 years of age and must not be above 32 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

TGT Arts: Bachelor Degree in Arts/ Commerce or a Shastri (Sanskrit) Degree from a recognised university with two school subjects (school subjects as defined in the proviso here under) from a recognized university having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and Bachelor in Education (B. Ed)/3-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. from a NCTE recognized Institution.

TGT Science (PCM) and (CBZ): Bachelor Degree in Science/ BTech/ BE with two school subjects (school subjects as defined in the proviso here under) from a recognized university having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and Bachelor in Education (B. Ed)/ 3-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. from a NCTE recognized Institution OR

Four-year Integrated B. Sc. B.Ed. from a NCTE recognized Institution with two school subjects (school subjects as defined in the proviso here under) having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates). More details in the notification.

Telugu Teacher: Bachelor degree in Arts having Telugu as a subject with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and Telugu B.Ed. from a University/Institution recognized by NCTE.

Processing Fee

All Candidates shall have to pay Rs 600 as processing fee. In case of candidates of SC, ST and PWD category, Rs 400 is to be paid as application processing fee. The payment will be made through the online payment gateway on the online application page. The fee is non-refundable.

Selection Process

The selection will be made on the basis of result of Computer Based Competitive Examination. A candidate has to secure minimum 25% marks (20% in case of candidates of SC/ST/PWD category) in Paper I and 35% marks (30% in case of candidates of SC/ST/PWD category) in Paper II to qualify in the examination.

