The Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education Roorkee (UBTER) has announced the result of the Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnic or JEEP 2021. Candidates who took the exam can check their result online at the official website ubtejeep.co.in.

The Uttarakhand JEEP 2021 was conducted on August 28-29. The state-level entrance test was held for admission to students in different polytechnic courses offered by various institutions in Uttarakhand state. Through the JEEP score is used for entry into engineering, pharmacy, fashion design & other polytechnic courses.

Steps to check Uttarakhand Polytechnic result 2021:

Visit official website ubtejeep.co.in Click on the link ‘Download Rank Card’ Enter JEEP roll number to check result Download JEEP result and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check Uttarakhand JEEP result 2021.

Uttarakhand Polytechnic (JEEP) counselling 2021 registration will be started from soon in September. Candidates must apply for counselling through online mode only. The UBTER will conduct the counselling in various rounds depending upon the availability of seats.