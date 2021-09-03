The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the dates for the University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles to be held in October. Candidates can check the notice at the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC-NET 2021 exam was earlier scheduled to be held from October 6 to 11. However, NTA said it was brought to its attention that the October 10 test date is clashing with some major examinations that also have been scheduled for that day.

“With a view to ensure larger participation of candidates and to remove the hardship caused to them, it has been decided to reschedule some of the dates of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles,” the Agency said in its notice.

As per the revised schedule, NTA will conduct the UGC-NET 2021 from October 6 to 8 and October 17 to 19. The detailed date sheet will be given subsequently.

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (ugcnet.nta.nic.in) and (nta.ac.in) for the latest updates.

Here’s UGC NET 2021 revised schedule notice.

About UGC NET 2021

The Agency conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship, or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges.

Earlier, NTA had postponed the UGC National Eligibility Test for December 2020 cycle (May 2021) amid Covid-19 crisis, hence the delay in June 2021 UGC NET. Therefore, to regularize the examination cycles, the Commission has merged both UGC NET of December 2020 and June 2021 exam together.