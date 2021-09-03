The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the model answer key of the UPJEE Polytechnic 2021 Group A (Engineering). Candidates who took the exam can check the answer key from the official website jeecup.nic.in.

The UPJEE Group A-Engineering exam was held on August 31, September 1 and 2 in online mode (CBT). The exam is conducted for candidates seeking admission at polytechnic institutes affiliated with the Board of Technical Education, UP.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key on payment of Rs 100 per challenge and following instructions given here.

Steps to check JEECUP answer key 2021:

Visit the official website jeecup.nic.in On the homepage, click on answer key link for Group A Login using roll number and password The UPJEE Emginerring answer key will appear on screen Match the keys with response sheet to calculate potential score To raise objection, follow given insttructions.

Here’s direct link to download JEECUP UPJEE answer key 2021.

The result/score of UPJEE Polytechnic 2021 for all candidates will be declared within 10 days of the examination. This score shall comprise the actual marks obtained in the exam along with the status of those who qualify for appearing in UPJEE (Polytechnic) counseling – 2021.

Here’s UPJEE 2021 Information Brochure.