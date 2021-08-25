The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE 2021) hall ticket today, August 25. Registered candidates can download their admit card from JEECUP’s official website jeecup.nic.in.

The UPJEE 2021 is scheduled to commence on August 31 and conclude on September 4, 2021. The exam will be held in online mode (CBT) in three shifts — 8.00 AM to 10.30 AM, 12.00 noon to 2.30 PM and 4.00 PM to 6.30 PM.

Here’s the direct link to exam notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jeecup.nic.in On the homepage, click on Admit Card download link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The result/score of UPJEE Polytechnic 2021 for all candidates will be declared within 10 days of the examination. This score shall comprise the actual marks obtained in the exam along with the status of those who qualify for appearing in UPJEE (Polytechnic) counseling – 2021.

Candidates will be offered admission based on their choices, reservation and State Open Rank of UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC)-2021 through a Seat Allocation Process to be announced later. The candidates will be able to make their choices online for branches and institutes at appropriate time.

The verification of documents would be done at the time of Seat Allocation Process/admission, reads the official notice.

Here’s UPJEE 2021 Information Brochure.

UPJEE is conducted for candidates seeking admission at polytechnic institutes affiliated with the Board of Technical Education, UP.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.