The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the upcoming Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander Combined Competitive Exam 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Police SI and PC exam 2021 will be held from September 13-15. The exam will be conducted in two sessions on all days: 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Here’s RPSC Rajasthan Police exam 2021 exam notice.

Steps to download RPSC SI admit card 2021:

Visit official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the admit card link under ‘Important Links’ section Click on the SI exam link and then hit ‘Get admit card’ button Enter Application No, date of birth and unique text and submit The RPSC SI admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

RPSC had invited online applications in February-March this year for recruitment to 857 Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander posts in the Rajasthan Police. Of these, 663 vacancies are for Sub Inspector AP (Non-TSP), 81 for Sub Inspector AP (TSP), 63 for Sub Inspector IB (Non-TSP), 38 for Platoon Commander (Non-TSP), 11 for Sub Inspector MBC (TSP) and 1 for Sub Inspector IB (TSP).

RPSC will conduct the recruitment in three phases: written test, physical fitness test and interview/personality test.