The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will begin the online application process tomorrow for admission to PG courses of INIs for the January 2022 session. Candidates will be able to register for the entrance exam from 5.00 PM, September 10 at the official website aiimsexams.org. The last day to apply is October 9 (5.00 PM).

The INI CET 2022 exam will be held in November this year. Details regarding the exam will be released soon.

“All applicants who have applied earlier and whose registration and basic candidate information have been accepted for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021 and July 2021 session are not required to fill the registration and basic candidate information again. They will have to complete application form only after generation of fresh exam unique code (EUC) for INI-CET July 2021 session which will start at later date to be announced,” the notice said.

Moreover, those candidates who have done registration and basic candidate information for July 2021 session but was incomplete or rejected due to incomplete/invalid images are also allowed to complete their registration and basic candidate information.

Here’s AIIMS INI CET 2022 registration notice.

About INI CET

INI-CET is a Combined Entrance Test (CET) for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] at Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and all new AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru. The INI-CET is conducted twice a year usually in the month of May for admission to July session in the same year and in November for admission starting January next year.