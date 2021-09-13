Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak (Assistant Urdu Translator) Mains examination admit card on its official website bssc.bihar.gov.in. Registered candidates can download their hall ticket using their Registration Number/ Roll Number and Date of Birth.

The applicants will have to bring the hard copy of their admit card along with valid photo identity card. The Main exam will be held on September 19, 2021. A total of 5322 candidates have been declared qualified in the Preliminary exam and will have to appear for Main exam.

Here’s the official notification.

The BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Main will consist of two Papers — Paper 1 and Paper 2 of 100 marks each. The exam will be held for the duration of 3 hours.

In order to qualify the Main examination, the applicants from the general category are required to score minimum 40% marks. For the applicants from BC/ OBC category, the qualifying percentages are 36.5% and 34% respectively. 32% qualifying marks required for SC/ ST/ PwD/ Female candidates.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website at bssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Link for Downloading Admit Card for the Adv. No. 01/19, Post - Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak (Mains)” Click on “Click Here” against “ADMIT CARD DOWNLOAD LINK FORSAHAYAK URDU ANUWADAK (MAINS) EXAM” Key in your Registration Number/ Roll Number and Date of Birth Submit and download the admit card Take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

The registration process for Main exam was held from August 3 to 23. The Preliminary exam was conducted on February 28, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1294 vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.