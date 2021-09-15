The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the Joint Entrance Exam or JEE Main 2021 session 4 after much delay. The JEE Main session 4 exams were conducted on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1, 2, 2021 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at different examination centres located in 334 cities throughout the country.

As per reports, a total of 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile marks in JEE Main this year while 18 students have been placed at the top rank. Only the JEE Main 2021 result for the BTech/BE papers has been declared today. The result for B.Arch and B.Planning candidates will be declared later, NDTV reported.

However, the scores of JEE Main candidates have not yet be released at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in. The scorecards are expected by evening today. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the websites.

About JEE Main 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

JEE Main was held four times this year, in February, March, July, August.