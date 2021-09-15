The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 session 4 today, September 15. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their result from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main session 4 exams were conducted on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1, 2, 2021 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at different examination centres located in 334 cities throughout the country.

As per reports, a total of 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile marks in JEE Main this year while 18 students have been placed at the top rank. Only the JEE Main 2021 result for the BTech/BE papers has been declared today. The result for B.Arch and B.Planning candidates will be declared later.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “View Result (Server I) and View Result (Server II)” under Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2021 May Session NTA Score Paper (B.E./B.Tech.) Key in your application number, date of birth, and security pin Submit and download the result Take a printout for future reference

About JEE Main 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

JEE Main was held four times this year, in February, March, July, August.